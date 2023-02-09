UrduPoint.com

Project Management Unit Being Set Up For Babu Sabu Waste Water Treatment Plant

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2023 | 10:18 PM

Project Management Unit being set up for Babu Sabu Waste Water Treatment Plant

The Water and Sanitation Agency Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad on Thursday said that project management unit was being set up with the support of European Agency for Babu Sabu Waste Water Treatment Plant

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad on Thursday said that project management unit was being set up with the support of European Agency for Babu Sabu Waste Water Treatment Plant.

According to WASA sources, a delegation of European Agency visited Water and Sanitation Agency Head office.

As many as 170 MGD of dirty water would be poured in River Ravi after treating it at Babu Sabu Waste Water Treatment Plant.

The MD directed the relevant authorities to speed up the work related to the treatment plant. He further said that this project would help control environmental pollution.

Related Topics

Water

Recent Stories

Chinese Balloon Shot Down Over US Will Yield Valua ..

Chinese Balloon Shot Down Over US Will Yield Valuable Intelligence - House Minor ..

1 minute ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo approves to place issuance o ..

1 minute ago
 Bazaar launches new platform for manufacturers

Bazaar launches new platform for manufacturers

1 minute ago
 Public-private partnership in healthcare a must to ..

Public-private partnership in healthcare a must to improve indicators: Experts

5 minutes ago
 Senate standing committee on National Health Servi ..

Senate standing committee on National Health Services meets

3 minutes ago
 DIG Sukkur briefed on Police performance

DIG Sukkur briefed on Police performance

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.