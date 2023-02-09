Project Management Unit being set up for Babu Sabu Waste Water Treatment Plant

The Water and Sanitation Agency Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad on Thursday said that project management unit was being set up with the support of European Agency for Babu Sabu Waste Water Treatment Plant

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad on Thursday said that project management unit was being set up with the support of European Agency for Babu Sabu Waste Water Treatment Plant.

According to WASA sources, a delegation of European Agency visited Water and Sanitation Agency Head office.

As many as 170 MGD of dirty water would be poured in River Ravi after treating it at Babu Sabu Waste Water Treatment Plant.

The MD directed the relevant authorities to speed up the work related to the treatment plant. He further said that this project would help control environmental pollution.