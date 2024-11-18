- Home
Project Of Distribution Of Livestock Assets Aims At Empowering Poor Women Of South Punjab: Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani
Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2024 | 10:45 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has said that project of distribution of livestock assets among poor women of South Punjab is a biggest programme launched by Punjab CM to empower women.
He said this while presiding over the meeting held to review progress of livestock card and distribution of livestock asset among poor women of South Punjab on Monday.
He said that with regard to distribution of livestock assets, urban unit has been directed to approve 16,000 applications.
The meeting told that till now more than 110,000 widow and divorced women have submitted applications through an app.
