Open Menu

Project Of Distribution Of Livestock Assets Aims At Empowering Poor Women Of South Punjab: Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2024 | 10:45 PM

Project of distribution of livestock assets aims at empowering poor women of South Punjab: Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani

Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has said that project of distribution of livestock assets among poor women of South Punjab is a biggest programme launched by Punjab CM to empower women

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has said that project of distribution of livestock assets among poor women of South Punjab is a biggest programme launched by Punjab CM to empower women.

He said this while presiding over the meeting held to review progress of livestock card and distribution of livestock asset among poor women of South Punjab on Monday.

He said that with regard to distribution of livestock assets, urban unit has been directed to approve 16,000 applications.

The meeting told that till now more than 110,000 widow and divorced women have submitted applications through an app.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab Progress Women

Recent Stories

PCB Chief upbeat about ICC Champions Trophy in Pak ..

PCB Chief upbeat about ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 Gold price surges Rs 2,500 per tola

Gold price surges Rs 2,500 per tola

6 minutes ago
 Transporters fined for overcharging commuters

Transporters fined for overcharging commuters

6 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka leader keeps defence, finance in new cab ..

Sri Lanka leader keeps defence, finance in new cabinet

6 minutes ago
 Committee formed to probe child's death in Childre ..

Committee formed to probe child's death in Children Hospital's manhole

6 minutes ago
 LDA seals 200 illegal commercial buildings

LDA seals 200 illegal commercial buildings

18 minutes ago
UN climate chief at deadlocked COP29: 'Cut the the ..

UN climate chief at deadlocked COP29: 'Cut the theatrics'

18 minutes ago
 Pedestrian crushed to death by tractor-trolley

Pedestrian crushed to death by tractor-trolley

20 minutes ago
 Scabies transmitted person to person through close ..

Scabies transmitted person to person through close skin contact: Skin specialist

20 minutes ago
 ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, others in May-9 ..

ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, others in May-9 riots case

19 minutes ago
 Govt relaxes restaurant closing time, allows takin ..

Govt relaxes restaurant closing time, allows taking food home throughout night

19 minutes ago
 PTI encouraging violence under guise of protest: M ..

PTI encouraging violence under guise of protest: Musadik

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan