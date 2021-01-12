UrduPoint.com
Project Of Power Generation From Solid Waste To Be A Milestone: Secy LG Sindh

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Secretary Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Sindh Najam Ahmad Shah has said that the project to generate electricity from the solid waste will prove to be successful.

Najam Ahmad Shah, head of the committee set up to generate electricity from solid waste, said that the project to generate electricity from waste collected from Karachi is a modern and unique effort of the Sindh government and to bring it in line with global requirements all the resources will be utilized, said a statement on Tuesday.

The Secretary Local Government Sindh said that the success of this project depends entirely on the timely completion of the project and maintaining international standards on which no compromise will be made.

According to Najam Ahmad Shah there was an urgent need to make Solid Waste useful and efficient under the philosophy of low cost and best results so that future time planning and needs can be arranged.

Najam Ahmad Shah, who has also played a key role in the Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power Project in the past, was sounding very enthusiastic and hopeful about this new project of the Sindh government. Hopefully as a result of the success of the project, up to 200 megawatts of electricity is expected to be made, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

