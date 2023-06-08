UrduPoint.com

Project Progress Of Chashma Right Bank Canal Reviewed

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2023 | 06:41 PM

Assistant Commissioner Paroa Karamat Ullah Khan inspected the ongoing construction work of the Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) here at Head Jumma on Thursday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ):Assistant Commissioner Paroa Karamat Ullah Khan inspected the ongoing construction work of the Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) here at Head Jumma on Thursday.

According to a press release issued here, the assistant commissioner paid a visit to Head Jumma following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad while the local land owners and farmers were also present on this occasion.

He inspected the progress of the construction work of CRBC which was damaged during the last year's floods.

Speaking on this occasion, the AC directed the departments concerned to accelerate the repair work as the growers were facing serious issues due to the unavailability of irrigation water for crops.

He said every possible measure should be taken to extend relief to farmers by timely supply of water for irrigating crops.

He said the administration was committed to taking concrete measures to remove hurdles in the way of early completion of repair work on the canal.

