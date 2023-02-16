Project Steering Committee discusses programs aims at socioeconomic uplift of KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The Project Steering Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ikramullah Khan to discuss the progress of three significant programs aimed at enhancing food security, self-employment opportunities and the socioeconomic uplift of the province.

The programs, "Save the Calf," "Feedlot Fattening," and "Poverty Alleviation through Development Of Rural Poultry," are making good progress and have already had a positive impact on the province.

The meeting reviewed the physical and financial progress of each program, including the number of calves saved, the number of fattened animals, and the development of rural poultry farms. The committee also discussed ways to further improve the programs and address any challenges that may arise.

The "Save the Calf" program aims to protect and save calves from disease, malnutrition and other factors that may lead to their death. The initiative has already saved hundreds of calves and is working to expand its reach to other areas of the province.

The "Feedlot Fattening" program aims to increase meat production by providing a suitable environment for cattle to grow and gain weight quickly.

The program has already fattened a significant number of animals, providing employment opportunities for many people in the province.

The "Poverty Alleviation through Development Of Rural Poultry" program aims to develop rural poultry farms, providing self-employment opportunities and reducing poverty levels in rural areas. The program has already helped many rural families to improve their financial status and is working to reach more people in need.

Speaking at the meeting, the Additional Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, praised the progress made by the programs and called for greater efforts to ensure their continued success.

"These programs are playing a critical role in enhancing food security, creating self-employment opportunities, and improving the socioeconomic status of the province. We must continue to work hard to ensure that these programs are a success and achieve their goals," he said .

The committee also discussed plans to expand the programs, reach more beneficiaries and enhance their impact on the province. The meeting concluded with a call for continued efforts to improve the programs and ensure their long-term success.