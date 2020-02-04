Project to control stray dog population, public protection from rabies launched in Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :A project to control stray dog population and protect public from fatal rabies disease has been launched in Peshawar jointly by a group of public sector departments with livestock in lead.

"The project is aimed at sterilization of stray dogs to control its population and to protect public from deadly rabies disease," said Dr Syed Masoom Ali, Director Livestock Department Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

The partner departments in the project included District Administration (DC), Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP), Peshawar Development Authority and Health Department, Dr Masoom told APP.

"The project is first ever not only in Pakistan but also in South East Asia, which will not only serve in maintaining public health through containing rabies but would also stop the cruel practice of culling of stray dogs through shooting and poisoning," Dr Masoom claimed.

This is a pilot project and confined only to Peshawar district which can be extended to other districts of the province later after observation of results.

According to survey of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) there are around 7500 to 10,000 stray dogs in Peshawar district.

While according to statistics number of rabies cases in Pakistan are reported around 90,000 on annual basis with 60 percent of infection occurring among teenage boys as young as 15 years of age.

During the operation for sterilization, dogs are also vaccinated against rabies so that it could not spread disease in future.

"It has also been decided in principle that if a dog is found to be rabid during investigation that would be poisoned and disposed off properly," Dr Masoon informed.

However, he went on to say, till now we have operated around 35 dogs but not a single one is found to be rabies positive.

He said "Dog Killers" in district government have been turned as "Dog Catchers" who now are engage in catching the canine instead of killing it by shooting or poisoning.

"The catch dog is brought to Livestock department where a state of the art operation theatre has been set up," informed Dr Fasiha Kamal of Livestock department.

Talking to APP, Dr Fasiha said after necessary testing, the dog is operated for sterilization and vaccinated against rabies.

After operation, which take around half an hour, the dog is kept in Livestock department for three days in quarantine.

Before releasing the dog in open, a collar installed with reflectors is fixed around its neck and a tatoo is printed in ear as mark of identity that the dog is already operated, Fasiha added.

She said three more operation theaters were to be established under the project in separate locations of the city at Chagharmati, Regi Lalma and Badabair areas.

In reply to a question about neutralizing of bitches, Dr Fasiha said initially only dogs are targeted because its sterilizing is easy and in the second phase female dogs will be targeted.

She said operation of bitch is quite complicated, needs extra time and and weeks long post operation care.

The project is also in line with guidelines of WHO formulated for combating rabies including `creation of mechanism to decrease stray dog population in districts through the use of modern methods such as bait vaccination and dog elimination'.

WHO also calls for enactment and enforcement of laws relating to vaccination of pet animal such as dogs and cats in order to decrease rabies incidence among them.

The initiative has been appreciated by Zehba Masood, a US citizen with roots in Peshawar who is already running an animal shelter home in the city for the last six years.

Talking to APP, Zehba said the initiative was positive while keeping in view public safety from deadly disease of rabies.

She was also appreciative that through launching of project, killing of dogs will stop in Peshawar and later in other cities of the province.

Zehba said animal love and protection in a country is symbol of sympathy among its dwellers.

This gesture of government departments of not killing dogs will send positive message to others regarding protection and safety of animals in our society, she said.