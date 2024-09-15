Open Menu

Project To Empower Rural Women With Transfer Of Livestock Soon

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Project to empower rural women with transfer of livestock soon

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The Livestock Department is going to launch 'Transfer of livestock assets to widows, divorced women' project soon in order to empower rural women.

According to official sources, the one cattle heifer or buffalo heifer would be given to each woman free of cost for one year. The widows and divorced women with maximum age of 55 years and who did not get animals from any government scheme during the last five years would be eligible for the scheme. The women would be bound to take care of these animals for one year.

The purpose of the project was to empower the rural women financially so that they could run their businesses and earn livelihood.

Likewise, poultry units would be distributed among farmers under the Propagation of Backyard Poultry program next month in order to prevent stunted growth in kids.

The units consisted of five hens and one cock would be given to farmers at subsidized rates. People could avail the opportunity on first come, first serve basis, the sources concluded.

