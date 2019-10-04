Project to enhance honey yield launched

Ayub Agriculture Research Institute (AARI) launched a new project to achieve greater yield of honey through honey bees imported from Australia

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) -:Ayub Agriculture Research Institute (AARI) launched a new project to achieve greater yield of honey through honey bees imported from Australia.

This was disclosed by Director General AARI, Dr Abid Mahmood while talking to APP here Friday. He said that the export quality honey project has been approved, whereas funds have also been released to start work on it.

He said that honey bees were imported 20 years back and the step played an instrumental role in enhancing honey produce in the country."New imported bees would not only improve the quantity but also quality of honey", he said.

He said that the project has been launched for Potohar and Koh-e-Suleman D.G. Khan regions where natural forests were found in abundance along with unique and exotic varieties of flowers.

The DG elaborated that modern honeycombs would be provided to farmers free of cost.