Project To Lay 16,000 Km Long Fiber Optic Cable Kicks Off

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2023 | 07:14 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :A technology-based multinational private Chinese enterprise Friday kicked off a project to deploy 16,000 kilometers (km) long fiber optic cable to speed up digitalization and networking process in Pakistan.

"Sunwalk Pvt Limited is focusing on fast deployment on concentrating on quality according to ITU-T Standards. We are always committed to the best services in Pakistan," its Chief Executive Officer Tony Lee said while addressing at a ceremony.

Chief business Officer Sunwalk Group Pakistan Afshaan Malik said despite the current economic situation in the country her company is committed to providing optic cable to the people of Pakistan keeping in view the Pak-China long-term Strategic Relationships.

Afshaan said her company is in the process of issuing the ROW (Right of Way) from government departments so we can proceed with our work immediately because after getting the ROW we are planning to invest $100 million.

Her telecom group, she said already invested $ 5 million in Khuzdar (Baluchistan) where no commercial fiber was available.

She maintained that being a technology-based diversified Chinese Group our main project was the deployment of optical fiber all over Pakistan, for the purpose Sunwalk acquired a TIP LICENSE from PTA in the year 2002.

