Project to make Torkham border operation system functional through NADRA, FIA in Khyber approved

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :A meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) with Additional Chief Secretary Atif Rehman in the chair here Friday approved the project to make functional Torkham Border Operation System through FIA & NADRA in Khyber district.

The meeting approved 20 projects costing Rs8176.285 million. The meeting considered 21 projects pertaining to different sectors including agriculture, home, higher education and health for the uplift of the province and merged areas. The meeting deferred one project due to inadequate design and was returned to its respective department for rectification.

The meeting was attended by members of the PDWP and representatives of the concerned departments and districts level officers of merged areas. The PDWP has approved one project of Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) and Ten Years Development Programme (TYDP) costing Rs945 million.

This will usher in a new era of development in the merged areas, which will help bring it at par with the rest of the province. The chair said that as committed, the processing and approval of projects of Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) has been given top priority.

Projects approved by the PWDO in agriculture sector are establishment and construction/re-construction of veterinary facilities and provision of de-wormer vaccine, medicine for all existing regular veterinary institutions in tribal districts.

Creation of Disease Free Zone through Mass Vaccination and Treatment in Feasible Districts on Pilot Basis. Opening of 18 veterinary centres and 26 AICs in Khyber district.