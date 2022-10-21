UrduPoint.com

Project To Promote Electric Vehicles, Charging Infrastructure On Cards: PM

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Project to promote electric vehicles, charging infrastructure on cards: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the government was planning to promote the use of electric vehicles in the country and would establish a network of the related charging infrastructure.

In this regard, the prime minister directed the departments concerned to present him a comprehensive plan at the earliest.

Shehbaz Sharif also asked the Ministry of Trade and Industries, Ministry of Power and Energy and the board of Investment to extend every possible facility to investors interested in the sector of electric vehicles.

He was chairing a high-level meeting on inclusion of electric buses in the fleet of public transport, promotion of electric vehicle industry and alternative energy resources.

The prime minister emphasized that to make the country self-sufficient in energy reserves, there was a dire need to develop renewable power resources.

He mentioned the recent approval given by the government for launch of 10,000 megawatt solar project.

The solar project, he said, would not only reduce environmental pollution but also ensure generation of cheap electricity by cutting reliance on costly imported fuel, thus saving valuable foreign exchange.

The meeting was presented with the proposals on electric buses for public transport and was also updated on the increasing use of electric vehicles across the world.

It was informed that the development of industry and infrastructure of electric vehicles would significantly bring down the country's import bill besides opening up opportunities of foreign investment and employment.

