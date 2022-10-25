Project to remove illegal structures around Masjid Mohabat Khan put into cold storage

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The project to remove all encroachments around the historical Masjid Mohabat Khan and the reconstruction of Masjid Speen Jumat have been put into cold storage, inflicting substantial economic losses on the Aukaf Department.

An official of the Aukaf Department told APP on Tuesday that the project prepared by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to restore the historical status of Masjid Mohabat Khan was facing unnecessary delay as the encroachments had not been removed yet.

He said the district administration Peshawar had been tasked to vacate all the illegal constructions around the Mughal era mosque located near Ghanta Ghar Peshawar, but there was no progress yet.

The official further said the district administration had yet to complete an investigation and compile a report about the status of the newly constructed shopping plaza near the mosque to determine whether it was constructed on land owned by the Aukaf Department or not.

"The encroachments affected the building of Masjid Mohabat Khan, which once attracted a large number of tourists due to its unique and historical architectural design," he said.

Likewise, the project of reconstruction of Masjid Speen Jumat near Hayat Shaheed Teaching Hospital was also delayed as practical work had not started yet, despite clear direction of the Commissioner Peshawar, the official said.

"It has been decided to first shift 600 students of the adjacent seminary of the mosque to a rented building before initiation of construction work.

"The delay in these projects had caused losses of over Rs 4,000,000 during the last 10 months to the department," he claimed.