Project to set up nine Quran Mahal in progress

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 04:32 PM

A project to construct nine 'Quran Mahal' at divisional level was ongoing to protect 'Shaheed' Quran pages in Punjab with an estimated cost of Rs 54 million

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) -:A project to construct nine 'Quran Mahal' at divisional level was ongoing to protect 'Shaheed' Quran pages in Punjab with an estimated cost of Rs 54 million.

The project was approved by provincial government in fiscal year 2017-18 and work on three schemes was near completion.These included Quran Mahal at Jamia Masjid Eidgah Sahiwal, Takia Dit Shah,Raiwind road Lahore and Darbar Shah Jahangir Gujrat,said executive engineer Auqaf department Rafiq Wattu while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

He said tender process for another fives schemes has been completed, whereas bids for sixth Quran Mahal at Darbar Baba Jhar Shah at Chaklala, Rawalpindi would be opened on December 27.

He said construction work for three mahels was started at Dardar Baba Lasoori Shah Faisalabad, Darbar Noori Huzoori Bhalwal Sargodha and Jamia Masjid Bostan-e-Aziz near railway station Bahawalpur.

The executive engineer said that all mahals would have same architectural specifications i.e two storey building used to store shaheed Quran pages.

Madina Foundation,known for its work on education, health, providing food to devotees at Darbar Hazrat Data Ganj Bahksh at Lahore and Hazrat Baba Fareeduddin Shakar Ganj at Pakpattan, would lift sacred pages in bulk from these Quran Palaces for their proper treatment and recycling, the official said.

