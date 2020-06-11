Project to utilize paddy residues efficiently launched

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has started implementation of the project aimed at utilizing the paddy residues efficiently by using modern machinery.

A spokesman for the department said on Thursday that applications had been sought from the farmers of Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Mandi Bahuddin, Narowal, Hafizabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Bahawalnagar and Okara in this regard.

Farmers would be given Pak Seeder, Happy Seeder, Rice Straw Chopper/Shredder on 80 percent concessionary price, he added.

He said that an applicant must own a useable tractor of 65 horse power, whereas under this scheme for 4 years an applicant would be bound to give obtained agricultural machinery to other farmers on rent.

He further said that applications in this regard would be obtained till June 30 whereas farmers could contact on 99200705 for further information.

It is pertinent to mention here that this scheme would help in overcoming the practice of burning paddy residues.