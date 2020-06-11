UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Project To Utilize Paddy Residues Efficiently Launched

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:20 PM

Project to utilize paddy residues efficiently launched

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has started implementation of the project aimed at utilizing the paddy residues efficiently by using modern machinery.

A spokesman for the department said on Thursday that applications had been sought from the farmers of Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Mandi Bahuddin, Narowal, Hafizabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Bahawalnagar and Okara in this regard.

Farmers would be given Pak Seeder, Happy Seeder, Rice Straw Chopper/Shredder on 80 percent concessionary price, he added.

He said that an applicant must own a useable tractor of 65 horse power, whereas under this scheme for 4 years an applicant would be bound to give obtained agricultural machinery to other farmers on rent.

He further said that applications in this regard would be obtained till June 30 whereas farmers could contact on 99200705 for further information.

It is pertinent to mention here that this scheme would help in overcoming the practice of burning paddy residues.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Government Of Punjab Rent Gujrat Chiniot Kasur Okara Jhang Gujranwala Price Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Hafizabad Narowal Nankana Sahib June From

Recent Stories

Mubadala central to our nation’s ambitions, says ..

9 minutes ago

OIC Women’s Advisory Council holds Virtual Meeti ..

9 minutes ago

Amir and Haris not available for England tour

13 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Barakah Nuclear Energy Pl ..

1 hour ago

Chairman Sharjah Airport Authority elected Second ..

3 hours ago

SSD’s ‘Giving Box’ provides 2,000 food boxes ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.