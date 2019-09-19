UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Project Under Consideration For Easy Access To Motorway Passengers At Islamabad Airport

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 02:20 PM

Project under consideration for easy access to Motorway passengers at Islamabad airport

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has said that a project has been designed to ensure easy access to passengers traveling on Peshawar-Islamabad (M1-M2) Motorway towards Islamabad International Airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has said that a project has been designed to ensure easy access to passengers traveling on Peshawar-Islamabad (M1-M2) Motorway towards Islamabad International Airport.

He stated this while responding to a Calling Attention Notice in National Assembly which was regarding non-provision of interchange on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway for Islamabad International Airport.

Due to improper planning by the previous government, he said that interchange was not set up there.

After proper functioning of Islamabad International Airport, he said there is dire need for interchange but it would cost a lot at this stage. However, a project is designed to ensure easy access to passengers and it has been forwarded to Planning Division for approval and further allocation in the next budget.

He said that fly-over option can be also viable there and solution would be made to facilitate passengers.

Related Topics

Islamabad National Assembly Motorway Budget Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Airport

Recent Stories

Netanyahu calls on Gantz to form a unity governmen ..

8 minutes ago

Russia's Budget to Retain Surplus in Next 3 Years ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan's investment policy aimed at attracting F ..

8 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Industrial City to be inaugurated in ..

8 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Confers Medals To Outstan ..

19 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi praises Indian skipper Virat Kohli, ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.