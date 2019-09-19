Project under consideration for easy access to Motorway passengers at Islamabad airport

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has said that a project has been designed to ensure easy access to passengers traveling on Peshawar-Islamabad (M1-M2) Motorway towards Islamabad International Airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has said that a project has been designed to ensure easy access to passengers traveling on Peshawar-Islamabad (M1-M2) Motorway towards Islamabad International Airport.

He stated this while responding to a Calling Attention Notice in National Assembly which was regarding non-provision of interchange on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway for Islamabad International Airport.

Due to improper planning by the previous government, he said that interchange was not set up there.

After proper functioning of Islamabad International Airport, he said there is dire need for interchange but it would cost a lot at this stage. However, a project is designed to ensure easy access to passengers and it has been forwarded to Planning Division for approval and further allocation in the next budget.

He said that fly-over option can be also viable there and solution would be made to facilitate passengers.