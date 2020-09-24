UrduPoint.com
Project Worth Rs 15 Billion To Ensure Advanced Municipal Facilities: Usman Dar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 12:32 AM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has said that a master plan have been chalked out for providing advanced municipal facilities to the people at an cost of Rs 15 billion

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has said that a master plan have been chalked out for providing advanced municipal facilities to the people at an cost of Rs 15 billion.

He said that the plan included provision of water supply, up gradation of parks and sewerage schemes in the city.

Talking to the media after handing over 24 mini dumpers, an excavator and 15 de-watering sets to Municipal Corporation Sialkot and Sialkot Waste Management Company on behalf of the Punjab government at Sialkot Fort, he said the mega project with a cost of Rs.

15 billion would ensure the provision of world class municipal facilities to the people of the city.

He said that the Punjab government was working with experts of Asian Development Bank on this mega project to improve the supply of clean and safe drinking water to the citizens, sewerage, sanitation, solid waste management, up-gradation of parks, transport and traffic management.

Additional Commissioner Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz, MD Solid Waste Management Company Karim Baksh, COMCS Faisal Shehzad and Malik Zahid were also present.

