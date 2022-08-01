UrduPoint.com

Project Worth Rs 450 Mln Awarded For Threat Protection System In Pakistan

Published August 01, 2022

Project worth Rs 450 mln awarded for threat protection system in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Supernet limited in conjunction with Trend Micro incorporated has been awarded a new multi-year project for the acclaimed "Tipping Point" Threat Protection System (TPS) by a major Pakistani customer worth over Rs 450 million.

The TPS is a powerful network security platform that offers comprehensive threat protection against known and undisclosed vulnerabilities with high accuracy, a news release on Monday said.

The TPS uses a combination of technologies, including deep packet inspection, threat reputation, URL reputation, and advanced malware analysis on a flow-by-flow basis to detect and prevent attacks on the network.

It also enables enterprises to take a proactive approach to security, providing comprehensive contextual awareness and deeper analysis of network traffic providing the visibility and agility necessary to keep pace with today's dynamic and evolving enterprise and data center networks.

Supernet's Head of BU, Telecoms & Defense Ali Akhtar said "We are thrilled to be playing a prominent role in firming up the defenses of Pakistani organizations against network security threats." To this end Supernet and Trend Micro, he said have been working very closely over the past year and this new project is a testament to these joint efforts.

With the expanding relationship between our two organizations, we're charging full steam ahead to address the needs of the Pakistan market, he added.

Trend Micro Incorporated's Managing Director Chee Hoh Goh (Malaysia, Pakistan, CLM) said his company has extensively expanded the in-country operations in the last few years, with focused investments in developing our local partnerships and distribution infrastructure.

"We have been working closely with our partner Supernet to bring innovative solutions to Pakistan and it is encouraging to see that we are becoming a trusted partner for many key organizations across all market segments in the country," he remarked.

Trend Micro's leadership in cybersecurity research through its flagship "Zero Day Initiative" as well as Supernet's local presence and experience of implementation, integration and post delivery services provide the customer continuous assurance around innovation and access to cutting edge cybersecurity knowledge base.

Supernet Limited, one of Pakistan's leading telecommunications service provider and systems integrator, has been operating since 1995.

It offers a full portfolio of local-to-global integrated communications infrastructure solutions to Telecoms, Defense, Enterprise and Government entities.

