Project Worth Rs 60 Million Ready For Up Gradation Of Ward 1 To 6 Of Chaklala Cant Board

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 01:36 PM

A mega project with the cost of Rs 60 million has been prepared for the up gradation of ward 1 to 6 of Chaklala Cantonment Board

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd February, 2020) A mega project with the cost of Rs 60 million has been prepared for the up gradation of ward 1 to 6 of Chaklala Cantonment board.According to media reports this project would include water supply, sewerage system, firmness of gutters, and installation of mini water filtration plants and streets lights.

Funds for this project have been provided by the provincial parliamentary secretary Revenue Adnan Chaudhry from MPA funds.New street lights will be installed besides cleaning of all channels along the streets of mosques, graveyards, and funeral places.

