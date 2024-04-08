Open Menu

Projecting Biased Narrative, India Includes Article 370 Abrogation In School Curriculum

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Projecting biased narrative, India includes Article 370 abrogation in school curriculum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The Narendra Modi-led Indian government’s decision to include the abrogation of Article 370 in the school curriculum has sparked controversy, with critics alleging an attempt to manipulate history regarding the Kashmir dispute.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, India’s National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), operating under the Ministry of education, has introduced revised curriculum updates.

The revisions, targeting Political Science and Social Science textbooks for classes 11 and 12, now acknowledge the August 2019 abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Another biased change involves replacing the so-called term “Pakistan-occupied Kashmir” with “Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK)” regarding Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

However, any mention of UN Security Council resolutions declaring the entire Jammu and Kashmir state as a disputed territory, as well as references to Hindutva-inspired incidents like the demolition of Babri Masjid and the anti-Muslim riots in Gujarat is missing in the revised curriculum.

Critics argue that these omissions and changes reflect an attempt to shape a biased narrative in the textbooks, raising concerns about the portrayal of historical events and the Kashmir dispute.

Related Topics

India Riots United Nations Education Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir August 2019 Mosque Media Government

Recent Stories

Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Update ..

Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..

49 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by ..

PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series ..

Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

4 hours ago
Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

19 hours ago
 Health activists express concerns over attempts to ..

Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

1 day ago
 Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in ..

Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan

2 days ago
 Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco compan ..

Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan