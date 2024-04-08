Projecting Biased Narrative, India Includes Article 370 Abrogation In School Curriculum
Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The Narendra Modi-led Indian government’s decision to include the abrogation of Article 370 in the school curriculum has sparked controversy, with critics alleging an attempt to manipulate history regarding the Kashmir dispute.
According to the Kashmir Media Service, India’s National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), operating under the Ministry of education, has introduced revised curriculum updates.
The revisions, targeting Political Science and Social Science textbooks for classes 11 and 12, now acknowledge the August 2019 abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Another biased change involves replacing the so-called term “Pakistan-occupied Kashmir” with “Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK)” regarding Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
However, any mention of UN Security Council resolutions declaring the entire Jammu and Kashmir state as a disputed territory, as well as references to Hindutva-inspired incidents like the demolition of Babri Masjid and the anti-Muslim riots in Gujarat is missing in the revised curriculum.
Critics argue that these omissions and changes reflect an attempt to shape a biased narrative in the textbooks, raising concerns about the portrayal of historical events and the Kashmir dispute.
