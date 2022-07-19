UrduPoint.com

Projects Being Underway To Achieve Goal Of 'Digital KP': Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Projects being underway to achieve goal of 'Digital KP': Minister

Provincial Minister for Information Technology, Atif Khan Tuesday said that government was moving towards Digital Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and various projects have been initiated to achieve the objective

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Information Technology, Atif Khan Tuesday said that government was moving towards Digital Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and various projects have been initiated to achieve the objective.

He was chairing the fourth meeting of steering committee being established for digitization of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The meeting among others was attended by Secretary Information Technology, Mateeullah Khan and concerned officials of finance, planning, law and revenue mobilization and resource management departments.

The minister after acquiring briefing about progress on working paper directed committee to timely finalize the formalities. He said "Government is moving towards Digital KP that would improve performance of department besides ensuring transparency and expediency of work."He said "All the concerned departments should work in liaison to achieve the objective that aims facilitation of people."Leniency and dereliction of duties in this connection would not be tolerated, he added.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Progress All Government

Recent Stories

Registrar office raises objections on acting NAB c ..

Registrar office raises objections on acting NAB chairman's petition

44 seconds ago
 RCB clearing nullahs to avoid possible flooding in ..

RCB clearing nullahs to avoid possible flooding in low-lying areas during heavy ..

46 seconds ago
 Secretary livestock reviews relief measures in Raj ..

Secretary livestock reviews relief measures in Rajanpur

49 seconds ago
 Two more accused arrested in youth's murder case

Two more accused arrested in youth's murder case

50 seconds ago
 PFA confiscates vehicle supplying fake drinks

PFA confiscates vehicle supplying fake drinks

29 minutes ago
 Over 12.3 mln children received polio vaccines in ..

Over 12.3 mln children received polio vaccines in 68 districts

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.