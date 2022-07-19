Projects being underway to achieve goal of 'Digital KP': Minister

Provincial Minister for Information Technology, Atif Khan Tuesday said that government was moving towards Digital Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and various projects have been initiated to achieve the objective

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Information Technology, Atif Khan Tuesday said that government was moving towards Digital Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and various projects have been initiated to achieve the objective.

He was chairing the fourth meeting of steering committee being established for digitization of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The meeting among others was attended by Secretary Information Technology, Mateeullah Khan and concerned officials of finance, planning, law and revenue mobilization and resource management departments.

The minister after acquiring briefing about progress on working paper directed committee to timely finalize the formalities. He said "Government is moving towards Digital KP that would improve performance of department besides ensuring transparency and expediency of work."He said "All the concerned departments should work in liaison to achieve the objective that aims facilitation of people."Leniency and dereliction of duties in this connection would not be tolerated, he added.