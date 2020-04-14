Projects initiated under NAEP to be completed timely: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohib Ullah Khan Tuesday said that coronavirus would not affect the completion of ongoing projects being initiated under National Agriculture Emergency Program (NAEP).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohib Ullah Khan Tuesday said that coronavirus would not affect the completion of ongoing projects being initiated under National Agriculture Emergency Program (NAEP).

Charring a review meeting of annual development programs of the department, he said that eleven projects initiated under the emergency program would be completed in the province at all cost. The meeting among others was attended by Secretary Agriculture and livestock besides concerned officials.

On the occasion, participants also reviewed completion of the projects, availability of funds and other related matters.

Addressing the meeting, Mohib said the government was focusing agro-sector projects as a largesegment of country's population was associated with the agriculture. He also directed officials to introduce contemporary techniques in agriculture to increase yield in order to produce stakeholders more chances to improve income.

He also assured timely completion of the ongoing projects and said funds would be provided for the purpose.