Projects of GSPCMP to develop city, as to be source of jobs: Tareen

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Balochistan Assembly (BA) Standing Committee on Public Accounts’ MPA, Ali Asghar Tareen on Tuesday said that the ongoing projects under the Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan (GSPCMP) would not only promote the development of the city but also become a source of employment and better quality of life for the people.

He said this while reviewing various ongoing development projects under Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) in Gwadar.

The committee was headed by Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Asghar Ali Tareen, while the members included MPAs Rehmat Saleh Baloch, Zabid Reiki, Zmarak Khan Achakzai, and Fazal Qadir.

MPA Gwadar Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman also accompanied the committee.

The Director General of GDA Shafqat Anwar Shahwani gave a detailed briefing to the committee.

The committee inspected the GDA Public Higher Secondary school Old Town Rehabilitation Project, Gulg, Mullah Fazil Chowk, Senator Ishaq cricket Stadium and ancient cultural heritage sites including the Portuguese Watch Tower, Telegraph Office, Char Padgo, Shahi Bazaar and Ismailia Mohalla. Various wards and streets of the old settlement were also reviewed.

The committee members also visited Gwadar Fishing Jetty and Gwadar Port, where Chairman Gwadar Port Authority Pasand Khan Buledi gave a detailed briefing to the committee regarding the port and free zone.

Director General GDA Shafqat Anwar Shahwani briefed the committee about the ongoing development projects, road network, sewerage and drainage lines.

The committee also inspected these projects closely and termed the quality of work satisfactory.

The members said that the efforts of GDA would improve the quality of life of the people of the old population and increase the basic facilities of the city and significantly improve the beauty of Gwadar city.

During the visit, the committee met the local people, listened to their problems and assured them of their solutions.

The committee appreciated the steps taken by GDA for the welfare of the local population and the development of the city.

Chief Engineer GDA Haji Syed Muhammad, Superintendent Engr Nadir Baloch and Executive Engr Qazi Kashif briefed the committee about the details of various projects during the site visit.

