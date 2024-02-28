Projects Of Punjab Human Capital Investment Reviewed In Meeting
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 04:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) A meeting of the District Coordination Committee was held to review the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project under the chair of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Farooq Qamar.
The meeting included briefings on the progress and promotion of the Health, Education, and Empowerment Program successfully ongoing in 12 selected districts of Southern Punjab.
The program aims to improve healthcare, economic well-being, and standard Primary education initiated by the Punjab government.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Development Faisal Shahzad along with officers from relevant departments. Emphasizing effective measures for providing facilities for women's better health throughout the district under the umbrella of the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project, the Additional Deputy Commissioner urged officers of relevant departments to ensure transparency for the success of the program.
Deputy Director Development Faisal Shahzad mentioned that under the Health, Education, and Empowerment Program, banners, streamers, brochures, and other promotional materials have been provided to relevant institutions for public awareness, displayed at various locations in the city to maximize the benefit of this facility for the general public.
Before this, the District Focal Person for the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project, Majid Sattar briefed about the Agosh Program of the Punjab Social Protection Authority, stating that all pregnant women and mothers of children under 2 years are receiving phased payments up to Rs. 23,000 and the condition of being associated with the Benazir Income Support Program has been waived.
He informed that all pregnant women and mothers of children under 2 years can register for the Health Program at their nearest Basic Health Center or Rural Health Center. He mentioned that medical facilities in health centers have been enhanced under the Health Program.
Furthermore, he added that under the Education Program, early childhood care and education (standard primary education and training and healthcare) are being provided to children in government schools. Under the Early Childhood Education initiative, there are 400 schools established, providing standard furniture, reading corners, and libraries for young children.
Under the Khudmukhtar Program for Economic Prosperity, productive assets have been distributed among 5570 households, contributing to the well-being of the community.
Recent Stories
PML-N parliamentary party, allies set to meet today
Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts for providing quality educati ..
Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related to vandalism
Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for inaugural session of NA
Newly-elected KP members take oath today
Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC
Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PESCO notifies power suspension on various KP feeders5 minutes ago
-
Around 5 lakh kids given polio vaccine in 2 days6 minutes ago
-
ADC-General chairs meeting of Quality Control Board Sialkot16 minutes ago
-
AIOU varsity opens Book Fair in Mirpur campus16 minutes ago
-
Police arrests three dacoits, seizes valuables16 minutes ago
-
8th Conference on horticulture concluded at IUB25 minutes ago
-
"Covenant of Medina and modern constitutional principles" session held at SBBU25 minutes ago
-
PM Kakar appears before IHC in compliance of court orders25 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests suspect for running illegal currency exchange25 minutes ago
-
07 illegal arm holders arrested26 minutes ago
-
Federal Tax Ombudsman to visit HCCI on Thursday26 minutes ago
-
JUIF to boycott election of KP CM, assembly Speaker, Dy Speaker: Durrani36 minutes ago