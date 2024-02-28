Projects of Punjab Human Capital Investment reviewed in meeting

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) A meeting of the District Coordination Committee was held to review the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project under the chair of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Farooq Qamar.

The meeting included briefings on the progress and promotion of the Health, Education, and Empowerment Program successfully ongoing in 12 selected districts of Southern Punjab.

The program aims to improve healthcare, economic well-being, and standard Primary education initiated by the Punjab government.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Development Faisal Shahzad along with officers from relevant departments. Emphasizing effective measures for providing facilities for women's better health throughout the district under the umbrella of the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project, the Additional Deputy Commissioner urged officers of relevant departments to ensure transparency for the success of the program.

Deputy Director Development Faisal Shahzad mentioned that under the Health, Education, and Empowerment Program, banners, streamers, brochures, and other promotional materials have been provided to relevant institutions for public awareness, displayed at various locations in the city to maximize the benefit of this facility for the general public.

Before this, the District Focal Person for the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project, Majid Sattar briefed about the Agosh Program of the Punjab Social Protection Authority, stating that all pregnant women and mothers of children under 2 years are receiving phased payments up to Rs. 23,000 and the condition of being associated with the Benazir Income Support Program has been waived.

He informed that all pregnant women and mothers of children under 2 years can register for the Health Program at their nearest Basic Health Center or Rural Health Center. He mentioned that medical facilities in health centers have been enhanced under the Health Program.

Furthermore, he added that under the Education Program, early childhood care and education (standard primary education and training and healthcare) are being provided to children in government schools. Under the Early Childhood Education initiative, there are 400 schools established, providing standard furniture, reading corners, and libraries for young children.

Under the Khudmukhtar Program for Economic Prosperity, productive assets have been distributed among 5570 households, contributing to the well-being of the community.