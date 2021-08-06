Projects of Rs 46 billion underway in Rahim Yar Khan: Khusro Bakhtiar

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Finance Minister Punjab Hashim Jawan Bakht visited their native towns Mianwali Qureshian and other areas of Rahim Yar Khan and Cholistan

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Finance Minister Punjab Hashim Jawan Bakht visited their native towns Mianwali Qureshian and other areas of Rahim Yar Khan and Cholistan.

On the occasion, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar said that development projects worth more than Rs 46 billion were underway in the Rahim Yar Khan district.

He said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed and focused on the uplift of South Punjab and eradicating the sense of deprivation from the people of the area.

He said that when Imran Khan took reign of the government, the country was stuck in the swamp of loans but in three years, he has steered the economy out of the crisis.

He said that huge funds have been allocated for South Punjab which will be spent on the development of the area.

Giving details, he told that Rs 4 billion have been earmarked for Bahawalpur and the city will be connected with CPEC.

He said that previously budget was allocated for South Punjab but was spent on Upper Punjab. But this time 32 per cent budget of Punjab has been earmarked for South Punjab and Secretariat has been established for solving problems of this area at doorsteps.

He said that for the first time budget of Rs 65 billion has been allocated for Cholistan and Chairman Cholistan Development Authority Hashim Jawan Bakht will ensure that funds are utilized correctly.

He told that roads in Cholistan up to 300 kilometers in length will be repaired besides provision of drinking water, health and livestock veterinary facilities.