UrduPoint.com

Projects Of Rs 46 Billion Underway In Rahim Yar Khan: Khusro Bakhtiar

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 08:39 PM

Projects of Rs 46 billion underway in Rahim Yar Khan: Khusro Bakhtiar

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Finance Minister Punjab Hashim Jawan Bakht visited their native towns Mianwali Qureshian and other areas of Rahim Yar Khan and Cholistan

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Finance Minister Punjab Hashim Jawan Bakht visited their native towns Mianwali Qureshian and other areas of Rahim Yar Khan and Cholistan.

On the occasion, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar said that development projects worth more than Rs 46 billion were underway in the Rahim Yar Khan district.

He said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed and focused on the uplift of South Punjab and eradicating the sense of deprivation from the people of the area.

He said that when Imran Khan took reign of the government, the country was stuck in the swamp of loans but in three years, he has steered the economy out of the crisis.

He said that huge funds have been allocated for South Punjab which will be spent on the development of the area.

Giving details, he told that Rs 4 billion have been earmarked for Bahawalpur and the city will be connected with CPEC.

He said that previously budget was allocated for South Punjab but was spent on Upper Punjab. But this time 32 per cent budget of Punjab has been earmarked for South Punjab and Secretariat has been established for solving problems of this area at doorsteps.

He said that for the first time budget of Rs 65 billion has been allocated for Cholistan and Chairman Cholistan Development Authority Hashim Jawan Bakht will ensure that funds are utilized correctly.

He told that roads in Cholistan up to 300 kilometers in length will be repaired besides provision of drinking water, health and livestock veterinary facilities.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Punjab Water Budget CPEC Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Mianwali Cholistan From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Knifeman Detained in Japan After Stabbing 2 Passen ..

Knifeman Detained in Japan After Stabbing 2 Passengers on Tokyo Train - Reports

50 seconds ago
 Prime Minister delighted over completion of final ..

Prime Minister delighted over completion of final phase in commissioning of SKMH ..

51 seconds ago
 Impact From Surging Knife Crimes in UK Felt More A ..

Impact From Surging Knife Crimes in UK Felt More Among Members of Ethnic Minorit ..

55 seconds ago
 G7 on Mercer Street Attack: Iran's Behavior Threat ..

G7 on Mercer Street Attack: Iran's Behavior Threatens International Peace and Se ..

58 seconds ago
 Taliban Attacks Launched with Direct Support of Ov ..

Taliban Attacks Launched with Direct Support of Over 10,000 Terrorists - Afghan ..

5 minutes ago
 Olympics: Basketball results

Olympics: Basketball results

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.