Projects To Be Launched For Uplift Of Livestock Sector:Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2025 | 08:37 PM

Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has said that various projects will be launched for uplift of livestock sector during next annual development programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has said that various projects will be launched for uplift of livestock sector during next annual development programme.

He said this while presiding over a meeting which reviewed progress of proposals with regard to next annual development programme, herd transformation strategy, sex semen initiative for local breed here on Monday.

He said that these initiatives would increase employment opportunities for cattle breeders. Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that till now 13,427 livestock cards had been delivered and cattle breeders had made purchases of over Rs 01 billion.

He said that 3,664 animals had been distributed among widow and divorced women of five districts of Punjab and added that soon animals would be distributed in RY Khan and Bahawalpur.

He further said that cards had been delivered to women in five districts of Punjab by

Bank of Punjab.

Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that Punjab government was going to start herd transformation programme in 10 districts of the province. He said that it was very important that sex semen price should not be overcharged from livestock farmers adding that its availability should be ensured at official rate and farmers must be rewarded with prizes against every birth. The minister directed the authorities to prepare a project design.

