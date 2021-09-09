UrduPoint.com

Projects Under National Program For Betterment Of Water Resources Launched In AJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 01:04 AM

Projects under National Program for Betterment of Water Resources launched in AJK

National Project Coordinator Muhammad Tahir Anwar Wednesday visited various projects under National Program for Betterment of Water Resources, and National Program for Enhancing Command Area in the top mountainous Neelam valley district of Azad Jammu Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) : National Project Coordinator Muhammad Tahir Anwar Wednesday visited various projects under National Program for Betterment of Water Resources, and National Program for Enhancing Command Area in the top mountainous Neelam valley district of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Accompanying his team of expertise Anwar inaugurated a water channel completed under this program. At least 80% funds for this channel were given by the department of irrigation whereas the other 20% were arranged by community funding.

Speaking at the occasion, National Project Coordinator Muhammad Tahir Anwar said that the main purpose of such national projects is the betterment of water resources across the country.

Azad Kashmir is the part of both these national projects under which hundreds of the projects have been completed.

These projects, he underlined, will bring agricultural revolution in AJK. Masses of the state will be able to fulfill the food requirements locally. These projects are being monitored on a regular basis. These projects will promote agricultural activities in AJK, he further said.

Project Director Azad Kashmir, Basharat Hussain Durrani said on this occasion that irrigation projects are being done in AJK to make people self-sufficient. There will be no compromise on the quality of work on these projects. Consultants will be continuously inspecting these projects, he added.

