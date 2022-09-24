UrduPoint.com

Projects Under 'Nikhra Abbottabad' To Start Soon: DC Abbottabad

September 24, 2022

Projects under 'Nikhra Abbottabad' to start soon: DC Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Saturday said that a lot of work was being done on cleanliness, encroachment, beautification of the city, tree plantation and other small projects under the Nikhra Abbottabad campaign.

He expressed these views while responding to the complaints and issues received by the public on phone calls during live Khuli Kutchery at FM 92.4 Pakhtunkhwa Radio Abbottabad.

The DC said that due to the development schemes in Abbottabad, no major damages had been done during the current flood as compared to other districts of the province due to Nikhra Abbottabad campaign. The district administration will start the drive again with a new spirit and all kinds of encroachments on waterways, roads and other places would be removed, he added.

The people of district have lodged their complaints in the Khuli Kuchery regarding Jab Pul, Sui Gas Office, encroachment issue, Nawan Shahr ground, drugs menace in Dhodial, Thandiani Road, Bus terminal in Haveliyan, excavation for gas pipelines, graveyard, garbage removal, supply of subsidized wheat flour, encroachment in Duphatar, flood destruction in Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH), home ownership, encroachment on Nithiagali road, lumpy skin disease, Abbottabad Motorway Interchange etc.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would lay the foundation stone for the construction of Thandiani Road very soon.

Replying to a question regarding the supply of subsidized wheat flour, he said that according to the instructions of the provincial government, it is being provided in each village of the district.

Tariq Salam Marwat said that the problems of Khana Kasht and house ownership were not only in Abbottabad but also in other districts of the province. In this regard, there are decisions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, High Court and board of Revenue. He said that we have to provide a natural environment to the tourists and also maintain the natural beauty of the area.

