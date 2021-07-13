Projects under way in Lahore to provide facilities to people: Chief Minister

UrduPoint.com
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had launched several development projects worth billions of rupees to provide quality amenities to the people of Lahore.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the CM said the development schemes valuing Rs 67 billion had been announced for Lahore, excluding the much-trumpeted Orange Line train project, during the previous government, while the PTI government earmarked Rs 86 billion for various development schemes for the provincial metropolis in just three years.

Meanwhile, the Ravi Urban Development project and Central business District were futuristic initiatives of the present government, he added.

The government was building a surface waste-water treatment plant along with underground tanks to store rainwater for use, he said. Similarly, Dilkash Lahore, electric buses, 1000-bedded new general hospital, mother & child hospital at Ganga Ram Hospital, children university, Shahkam Chowk overhead bridge, Ghulab Devi hospital underpass, Sheran Wala overhead bridge, international standard bus terminal at Thokar Niaz Baig, food & drug lab and local government academy were some of the schemes for Lahorites, he added.

He said that these development schemes would solve problems while giving relief to the citizens.

