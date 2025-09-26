Projects underway to beautify Murree Road; PHA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The beautification and horticulture drive by Pakistan Horticulture Authority (PHA) on various sections of city’s most

important Murree Road, Rawalpindi, has accelerated to maintain its attractive, beautiful and lush environment.

The decor works on the main Murree Road and its green belts are nearing the completion. The beautification work on

the city’s main artery started from Marir Chowk and is underway till Faizabad stop, for which PHA is carrying out various projects including the plantation, construction of beautiful planters and the decoration with colorful vases.

PHA is constructing beautiful sitting areas at various places adjoining the Murree Road to provide the public with the facilities of sitting and resting as well as increasing the beauty of the main highway.

Additionally, construction of beautiful planters on the belts and painting them with attractive designs is also underway at the green belt of Faizabad, the twin cities’ main junction.

The DG PHA maintained that following the vision of the CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, PHA is continuing to take steps to

ensure the beauty of the city and provide quality recreational facilities to the citizens.