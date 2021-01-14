Projects worth Rs 130 bln to be completed in two years; Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi, Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood said on Thursday that nine projects worth of Rs 130 billion would be completed in the next two years in Rawalpindi.

During a visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), he said projects including construction of Ring Road, Lei Express Road, construction of Kachehri Chowk Underpass, Ammar Chowk Underpass, Daducha Dam, construction of Freelancer HUB, rehabilitation of old Sawan Bridge, six parking plazas, and modern bus terminal would be done with the consultation of business community.

Mehmood told the business community that purpose of today's visit was also to seek suggestions regarding development projects as the district administration was consulting with all the stakeholders including the Chamber of Commerce.

The Commissioner assured that the link road to Rawat Industrial Estate would be constructed soon while Rawalpindi Medical University would be shifted along Ring Road.

He said a modern university hospital would also be set up along ring road while to promote tourism, a museum was being set up at Sajan Singh Haveli.

On the occasion, he appreciated the efforts of Rawalpindi Chamber for the promotion of trade activities .

Earlier, the Chamber President Nasir Mirza briefed the commissioner about the on the ongoing activities of the Chamber and future programs. He said that the chamber has organized many important events despite of COVID-19, including Gwadar Business Conference, Virtual education Conference 2021.

He also updated the meeting about the beautification of the city under the Glorious Rawalpindi project.

"An expo center should be set up for Rawalpindi along ring road", he suggested.