Projects Worth Rs. 14 Bn Included In ADP To Boost Digital Economy: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science Technology and Information Technology (ST&IT), Atif Khan has said that provincial government has included mega projects worth Rs.14 billion in Annual Development Program (ADP) to boost digital economy and improved service delivery.

He said that provincial government was eager to materialize dream of Digital Pakistan and accelerate economic development, social progress besides giving orientation to youth about emerging digital technology skills, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The minister stated that Citizen Facilitation Centers (CFC) costing Rs.2.70 billion would be established in all districts including newly merged districts.

He said that it would facilitate public to access basic services such as domicile, birth, death, marriage, divorce certificate, arms and driving licenses and vehicle registrations.

"Establishment of Digital Economy and Skill Center with a cost of Rs.742 million at Shankar, Mardan that would equip youth with specialized and latest IT skills is also included in mega projects", he said.

Minister further said that Special Technology Zones spanning over 2000 kanals in Mardan have also been marked to establish special technology industries.

Atif khan said that Digital City Haripur would soon be established for creating employment opportunities for youth and boost digital economy.

Referring to Gandhara Digital Complexes at Peshawar and Swat that include IT Parks, business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Incubation Centers would also be materialized soon, he added.

IT minister said that one billion rupees have been allocated for capacity building of youth in all merged districts. He added that government has also initiated ADP scheme to promote science and information technology in merged areas.

He said that IT parks and digital work spaces for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) in collaboration with Regional Universities would be established at regional level.

