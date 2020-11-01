UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prolific Artist From Backward KPK District Defies Odds With Aurora Of Colours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Financial constraints and lack of skills development facilities could not bog down an inquisitive soul of a self-groomed artist from one of the backward districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Safeer Khan Marwat, a young man from Tank city, who had done his masters in Pashtu language, very adroitly and exquisitely depicts colours of rustic country-life on his vast pulsating canvass, among them some pieces are not a product of mere conjuring rather draws a direct influence from different aspects of nature.

Safeer in brief interview with APP here on Sunday said that it was his innate craving from his childhood to give concrete shape to his creativity through oil and water paintings.

Drawing an inference from the soul soothing impacts of the countryside with lively figurine sketches and drawings, Marwat, who without getting any proper training as the whole DIKhan division completely lacked arts institutes, keeps on astonishing the art connoisseurs with his artwork.

Safeer, still unemployed, also enumerated the scant financial sources which were major hurdle in his pursuits for arts and paintings. Some of his outstanding painting work contains picturesque green and hilly landscapes, wintry evenings in rural area, a flowing brook and barren and dreary hillocks.

He lamented that there was not a single art college or arts exhibition facility which could help encourage the young artists to fully groom their talent and enable them for a decent earning.

The whole DIKhan division with huge population did not house any art gallery where artists could showcase their work, he further commented.

Marwat also appealed to concerned authorities and philanthropists to establish arts college and facilities in the area so that artists from this backward area could flourish their skills.

