Prolong Closure Of Parachinar-Thall Road Puts Locals In Distress

Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2024 | 02:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The 12th consecutive day of the lone Parachinar-Thall highway has badly affected the life routine in Kurram district where an acute shortage of essential daily use items has put life to an almost standstill condition.

As per details received from the district on Wednesday, residents of Parachinar and Kurram were unable to travel to their destinations and bring daily use essentials for their families due to an acute shortage of edibles, LPG and even medicines after closure of the lone and main highway for the last 12 days.

Local police said after an attack on a convoy of passenger vehicles on 12th October, the road was closed for all kinds of vehicular traffic, owing to security concerns.

The head of All Teachers’ Association said students’ attendance at schools has fallen to a minimum level due to nonavailability of fuel for vehicles to pick and drop the students for their schools.

He said some of the schools have even been closed due to the situation.

The Kharlachi Border authorities said that the closure of the main highway has also badly affected the trade activities at the border.

According to the Pak-Afghan Trade Union fruits and vegetables loaded on 70 heavy vehicles, stranded at the border, have become rotten and discarded inflicting heavy financial losses on the traders.

For the last two weeks, they said trade activity at the border suffered a very negative impact, adding that especially the traders of tomato, turnips and other vegetables were faced with financial loss.

