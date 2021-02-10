UrduPoint.com
Prolong Drought Affected Around 80 Percent Agriculture Of Balochistan: Usman Kakar

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 09:02 PM

Chairman, Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas, Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar Wednesday said that the prolong drought has badly affected around 80 percent agriculture of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman, Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas, Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar Wednesday said that the prolong drought has badly affected around 80 percent agriculture of Balochistan.

The past governments have not taken a single step for the betterment of mining sector in the province, he said while chairing the committee meeting held here.

It is unfortunate that despite being the less developed province, the products of the Balochistan especially dried fruits, vegetables, fruits and other crops are not allowed to be transported to the rest of the country.

The committee directed the customs officials to coordinate with other concerned agencies to resolve the issues of Balochistan and Karachi businessmen.

Joint Secretary of the ministry of Commerce assured that the traders would be facilitated and steps would be taken to resolve their concerns.

The committee was informed that after the 25th amendment of constitution, exemption from income and sales tax has been given till June 2023 in Zhob division and former tribal districts.

The committee members recommend that these areas should be given exemption for another five years even after 2023.

The committee was informed that chromite is exported from Balochistan in the form of raw material and if the processed facility was set up here, the country will benefit by billion of rupees.

Usman Kakar said that several meetings have been held with the provincial government for the installation of processing plant at Muslim Bagh area but no progress has been made.

The committee reviewed the details of all import-export during of last six months at Chaman Customs Gateway, Badini Customs Gateway and Torkham Customs Gateway.

The functional committee meeting was attended by Senators Fida Mohammad, Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Muhammad Khalid Bizenjo and Nusrat Shaheen besides Joint Secretary Ministry of Commerce and others officials.

