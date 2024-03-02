Prolong Rain Spell Claims Eight Lives In KP
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The prolong spell of rain started from Thursday evening has claimed around eight lives in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar, Lower Dir, Batkhela and Bajaur districts.
Apart from humans, reports about perishing of livestock have also been received from authorities of Rescue 1122 KP.
The deceased include five children, a woman and two men who died because of caving in of roofs of their houses.
Three children died in Kandao Mamond when roof of the collapsed due to persistent rain. The children died instantly after being buried under the debris and their bodies were extricated by Rescue 1122 staffers.
In Lower Dir district, three persons of a family including husband, wife and daughter, died at Molay Khat area in Talash when landslide fell on their house.
A total of four persons got trapped under the rubble out of whom three died and one is in hospital getting treatment.
The rescue operation continued amid heavy rain for around three and a half hours after which the trapped persons were extricated from the rubble.
The dead have been identified as Zahid son of Sher Mola (25 years), wife of Zahid (23 years), Harira (5 years) whereas, a child, Tafla Arham is injured.
In Batkhela area at village Aladand Dehrai, a woman along with her daughter died due to caving in of roof of their house.
The family of Noor Rehman, his spouse and their three daughter became buried under the debris after falling of house ceiling.
After rescue operation, wife of Noor Rehman and her daughter, Mah-e-Noor of five years were found dead, while reaming family members are hospitalized.
