Prolonged gas loadshedding, surge in LPG prices irk people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The prolonged gas load-shedding in the provincial capital has made life miserable for the residents, while on the other hand, the skyrocketed prices of LPG cylinders have added to the woes of citizens.

The persistent gas load-shedding in the city, often without any prior notice by the gas authorities has made life difficult, complained the citizens, adding that despite paying hefty gas bills the people in urban areas are forced to purchase LPG cylinders at high prices while the suburban population relies on firewood.

Due to increased consumption of LPG and firewood, the local vendors have also increased the prices of the two commodities to earn undue profit.

The people complained that the gas authorities do not give gas supply during crucial times like breakfast and cooking hours. The people and children usually go to work and school in the morning without having breakfast.

Sabir Shah, a resident of Gulbahar-II said that they have been using LPG cylinders from the start of the winter season due to the unavailability of gas supply, adding that the district administration has closed the CNG stations to improve gas supply to domestic consumers, but to no use.

He said that now the local vendors were charging extra money from them per LPG cylinders and if they refuse the vendors make excuses and do not provide LGP.

The areas facing prolonged gas load-shedding included Gulbahar, Hastnagri, Haji Camp, Nothiyar, Saddar, Abdara Road, University town, Hazarkhwani, Ghari Atta Mohammad, Dir Colony, Tor Baba area, Bahadar Kallay, Achar and Garhi Hayat Khan, etc.

“The gas supply disrupts at 9 p.m. and comes back at 7 a.m.,” Waheed Khan, a resident of Canal Town, told APP, adding that they faced problems cooking breakfast in the absence of gas. Sometimes my children go to school without taking breakfast as their school buses arrive at 6:30 to pick them up,” he said.

He said that they didn’t have gas to cook bread at the peak hours. “In the absence of gas, we have to cook bread with the help of cylinders.”

When asked about the reasons for load shedding, a senior official of SNGPL Peshawar said that gas theft and the use of compressors by consumers were among the reasons for load shedding.

He said that SNGPL carries out load-shedding as per policy they could provide gas to domestic consumers for only eight to 15 hours.

Meanwhile, Rokhan from Peshawar city, told this agency that ever since the CNG stations have been closed in the city the public transport has also increased the fares.

He mentioned that earlier the fare from Jahangira to Peshawar was Rs 170 which was later increased to 200 and now when the prices of gasoline have been reduced the transporters were charging 250.

The people of the provincial capital have urged the Federal and provincial governments as well as the SNGPL authorities, and transport department to take notice of the gas load-shedding, increase in the prices of LPG cylinders and fares of the public transport and provide them relief from the prevailing inflation in the country.