Prolonged loadshedding observed during previous govts: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan said the prolonged power loadshedding had observed in the country during the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and many people had lost their lives due to heat and shortfall in Karachi.

The main reason behind loadsheding was poor transmission system as previous governments had not improved it, he said talking a private news channel.

Whenever Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken a notice of such crisis, he said the mafia had resisted it which were created and empowered in the last regimes.

The minister said the PTI government was not against anyone but it had mandate to ask the questions from provincial governments and they should reply rather than politicizing it.