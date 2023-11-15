Open Menu

Prolonged Power Load-shedding Irks Citizens

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2023 | 11:10 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The 12-15 hours prolonged and unscheduled power load-shedding in various areas of the provincial capital had made life miserable for the citizens who took to the street on Wednesday against Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO).

According to a survey, Danishabad, Sufaid Dehri, Bara Gate, Muzaffarabad, Dalazak road, Lalazar Colony Charsadda road, Palosi, Kohat road were facing 12-15 hours of unscheduled load-shedding.

The PESCO consumers urged the government to take notice of the issue, adding that due to prolonged load-shedding the domestic and commercial consumers were facing hardships.

They said that despite paying heavy amounts of bills the actual consumers were suffering and PESCO had no option to provide them relief.

They also complained that PESCO officials kept the electricity power off during operation against power theft which was also aggravating the situation.

Meanwhile, the PESCO spokesman said that the areas with 100 percent bill payment were not facing load-shedding however, the feeders with heavy line losses were suffering from the load-shedding.

