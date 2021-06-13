Prolonged power outage in Peshawar takes people to streets against PESCO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :The power-starved people facing sweltering heat, staged demonstrations in different areas of the provincial capital on Sunday against the prolonged power cuts and breakdowns.

The rallies disrupted traffic on major roads. The street protests were staged by the residents of Lahori, Kachi Mohallah, Zargarabad, Bala Manrhi, Nazar Garhi, Atta Mohammad Garhi, City Circular Road, Gulshan Rehman Colony, Kohat Road, Lalazar Colony on main Charsadda road, Sikandarpura, Gang Chowk, Shaheen Colony, Gulberg and other areas.

The protestors lashed out at the Peshawar Electric Supply Company over failure to ensure uninterrupted power supply and said they were subjected to power outages for as many as 18 hours daily, which is not justified at any level.

The protesters also complained about low voltage, burn tyres and blocked roads on many places, which led to a massive traffic jams.

They also complaint of power tripping, low voltage. They said power cuts, which occurred at night, had made life miserable during hot and humid weather. The protestors said the life was miserable even in the day time and no one can take rest in night due to prolonged load shedding.

The protesters also complained about water and ice shortage. There was no water for ablution and taking bath despite humid and hot weather.

Unscheduled power outages were reported on Daudzai feeder, Shahid Bagh Feeder, Kohat Road, Ring Road, Swati Gate and Bara Gate areas, Bashirabad, Hayatabad, Gul Bahar and Hashtnagri areas as well.

Holding banners and placards, the protesters chanted slogans against PESCO and demanded smooth electric supply.

They also called for separate transmission lines for rural and urban areas.

The protesters said the frequent suspension of electric supply had disrupted online classes. They said power cuts had badly affected businesses.

The City Circular Road residents resented the frequent tripping. "We are regularly paying bills but even then, the Pesco subjects us to the unscheduled load-shedding," Haris Ahmad of Lala Zar Colony, Charsadda, said.

The protesters warned that if smooth electric supply was not ensured, they would demonstrate outside Wapda House and provincial assembly on daily basis.

A spokesman for PESCO, Shaukat Afzal said power supply system had come under severe pressure due to hot weather. He said electric overloads caused tripping and load management. The spokesman said load management was meant to prevent massive power breakdowns mainly in Peshawar, Swat, Swabi, Bannu and other major districts.

He urged people to avoid illegal power connections and cooperate with the power company by installing power meters. The spokesman also people to report power theft to take immediate action against those who were creating problems for others. It is pertinent to mention here that owing to the gap between demand and supply of electricity, urban areas are being subjected to power cuts of up to 14 hours a day, while 20 hours of load shedding is being carried out in rural areas.

People from different walks of life were facing problems due to long load shedding in the weather above 40 °C.