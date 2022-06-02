Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT) Chairman Ayaz Latif Palijo on Thursday said that prolonged power outages across Sindh have made the lives of the people miserable

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT) Chairman Ayaz Latif Palijo on Thursday said that prolonged power outages across Sindh have made the lives of the people miserable.

The QAT chief said that load shedding was being carried out for 16 to 18 hours daily in Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad and Larkana divisions.

In his statement, Ayaz Latif said that due to prolonged power outages, operations of patients are not being performed in hospitals.

He demanded of Hesco and SEPCO officials to reduce the duration of power outages by replacing faulty transformers in cities and villages.