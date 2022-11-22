Prolonged power shutdowns made life miserable in Hyderabad

Normal life remained paralyzed due to prolonged unannounced load shedding by HESCO in the city and various areas of the region

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Normal life remained paralyzed due to prolonged unannounced load shedding by HESCO in the city and various areas of the region.

The citizens of Hyderabad, Latifabad and Qasimabad were experiencing unannounced load-shedding for the last one week due to which the water supply system was badly affected.

Due to occurring faults in several power transformers in Gadhi Khata, Kacha Qila, Latifabad and other areas, the electricity supply to the bill paying customers has been suspended for several days as a result of which people were facing hardship.

The XEN's and Sub Divisional officers were not responding to the consumer's complaints while technical staff were also not paying heed to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, business activities also remained affected due to prolonged outages.

The consumers have appealed to the HESCO chief executive officer and other high officials for resolution of their genuine issues.