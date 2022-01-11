Prolonged traffic jams become nuisance in federal capital

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :The increased vehicular traffic and prolonged congestion due to lack of proper transport system was becoming a nuisance in the Federal capital as the citizens remain stranded for hours on the busiest thoroughfares of the metropolis during peak hours.

Lack of an efficient and safe public transport facility eclipsed the Capital's beauty despite the efforts being carried out by the Capital Development Authority to make the city beautiful again, said Akram Shah, a G-7/1 resident.

"Traffic jams have become a daily nuisance, and nobody wants to witness Islamabad's beautification being stuck in traffic. Further, it seems that the city's rush hours have extended to over so many hours," he added.

Shah regretted that the behavior and attitude of the so-called local transport conductors was pathetic and rude. "I once travelled from Aapbara market to Faizabad. The van conductor not only misbehaved with me and also forced me to sit in an already filled and congested van," he told.

It is again women, children and the old who are the most vulnerable and are left at the mercy of the ruthless and unaccommodating local transport.

A young girl Masooma recalled that as how a conductor misguided her to get on board when she intended to go the opposite direction.

She further said that overcrowding in public transports was a major concern and that many of the females including her avoided traveling on such poorly facilitating modes of transport in the Capital.

"The women are mostly offered front seat with the driver and people are stuffed into the vehicle like chickens which is really unethical and deplorable," complained a frequent traveler.

Shahid Udas, highlighted that most public transport in the city was not user friendly for the differently-able people.

A few transgender people also reported to have faced humiliation and negligence at the hands of the local transporters.

Another girl, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told APP how a van driver continuously harassed her throughout the journey. "I was sitting right next to the driver and he repeatedly touched her body while shifting the vehicle's gear lever. I tried to move away but due to congestion and other passengers along with me, I could not help but silently bear the pathetic act of that driver." Sheewar Abid, a social media user shared that the Deputy Commissioner ICT had suspended the route permit of a van driver who had wrote derogatory and abhorring remarks intended to harass a women on the windshield of his vehicles. "(Khali dekhti raho gi yap hr apna number b do gi) Will you keep on staring at me or will also give me your number…," she expressed her displeasure and hate while reporting that incident.

When contacted the officials concerned remained unavailable for their version on the matter.