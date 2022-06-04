Prolonged, unscheduled load shedding irks consumers

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The prolonged and unscheduled load shedding has irked the domestic and commercial consumers in Sukkur and its adjoining areas.

The load shedding duration has increased and now people remain without electricity for almost half of a day, said President Sukkur Small Traders (SST), Haji Haroon Memon, in his statement issued here on Saturday.

The local people and traders living in the city and its adjoining localities and Mohallah complained that the electricity remains suspended six hours in a day affecting the business and other activities.