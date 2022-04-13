UrduPoint.com

Prolonged Unscheduled Power Loadshedding Take People To Street

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2022 | 06:26 PM

Prolonged unscheduled power loadshedding take people to street

The residents of the district on Wednesday took out to street against 16 to 20 hours unscheduled power loadshedding and removal terminals from transformers by PESCO especially during Sehr and Iftar times

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) ::The residents of the district on Wednesday took out to street against 16 to 20 hours unscheduled power loadshedding and removal terminals from transformers by PESCO especially during Sehr and Iftar times.

The protesters blocked Liaquat Park road in front of Toppan Wala Chowk for all kinds of traffic and burnt tyres on the road.

Residents of Mohalla Jogianwala, behind Liaquat Park and Gali Nimwali and adjoining areas besides traders of Topanwala Bazaar, Circular Road and the newly elected Chairman Neighborhood Council Gali Nimwali Union Council 1 Asif Khan participated in the protest.

Former MPA Mazhar Jamil Alizai, and other political figures participated in the protest. The police authorities tried to negotiate with protesters, but the protesters denied to call off the protest until practical steps are taken by WAPDA and the district administration.

Related Topics

Protest Police WAPDA Road Traffic All From PESCO

Recent Stories

4 held during raid on gambling den

4 held during raid on gambling den

3 minutes ago
 IHC directs FIA to remove Shahbaz Gill, Shahzad Ak ..

IHC directs FIA to remove Shahbaz Gill, Shahzad Akber from stop list

3 minutes ago
 Kremlin on Possible Exchange of Medvedchuk: He Is ..

Kremlin on Possible Exchange of Medvedchuk: He Is Foreign Politician, Not Russia ..

3 minutes ago
 Anjuman-i-Tajran, business leaders felicitate Shah ..

Anjuman-i-Tajran, business leaders felicitate Shahbaz Sahrif for assuming office ..

3 minutes ago
 Five soldiers killed in north Benin ambush

Five soldiers killed in north Benin ambush

4 minutes ago
 DC Khairpur visits shrine of Sachal Sarmast (RA)

DC Khairpur visits shrine of Sachal Sarmast (RA)

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.