UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prominent AJK Politicians Joins PTI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Prominent AJK politicians joins PTI

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Prominent political leaders, ex ministers of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Azad Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference have joined the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

Calling on PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Nyazee, central leader former minister Muslim Conference AJK Dewan Chughtai, PPP central leader former Minister Chaudhry Rasheed and AJK Muslim Conference senior leader Mir Attique announced joining the PTI and reposed full confidence in the leadership of PTI, said a press release.

PTI AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and members of PTI Governing Body were also present on the occasion.

Chief Organizer PTI said that many prominent politicians were willing to join PTI.

He said that PTI was gaining popularity in Azad Jammu Kashmir due to the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is presenting the Kashmir issue at international forums as an ambassador of Kashmiris.

He said that after the historic victory in GB, the PTI leadership decided to start planning for the next elections in AJK. He said that through effective election campaign, PTI will also get a two third majority in AJK.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

PM makes conditional offers to resign

32 minutes ago

DEWA’s AI services anticipate, shape the future

33 minutes ago

Biden wants to streamline naturalization for nine ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Has Grounds to Believe Navalny Poisoning Wa ..

5 minutes ago

PM Khan fights Kashmir case with logical manner: S ..

6 minutes ago

WHO expert says China mission going 'very well'

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.