Prominent AJK politicians joins PTI

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Prominent political leaders, ex ministers of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Azad Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference have joined the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

Calling on PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Nyazee, central leader former minister Muslim Conference AJK Dewan Chughtai, PPP central leader former Minister Chaudhry Rasheed and AJK Muslim Conference senior leader Mir Attique announced joining the PTI and reposed full confidence in the leadership of PTI, said a press release.

PTI AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and members of PTI Governing Body were also present on the occasion.

Chief Organizer PTI said that many prominent politicians were willing to join PTI.

He said that PTI was gaining popularity in Azad Jammu Kashmir due to the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is presenting the Kashmir issue at international forums as an ambassador of Kashmiris.

He said that after the historic victory in GB, the PTI leadership decided to start planning for the next elections in AJK. He said that through effective election campaign, PTI will also get a two third majority in AJK.