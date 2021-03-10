Prominent businessman, Ilyas Bilour gets coronavirus jab

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Seasoned politician and prominent businessman of Pakistan, Ex. Senator,Ilyas Bilour has been administered with coronavirus vaccine here on Wednesday.

According to a press statement, Ilyas Bilour who represented Awami National Party (ANP) in Senate for around two decades has appealed to masses to follow SOPs chalked out for the prevention from deadly coronavirus.

Bilour said it was a matter of grave concern that coronavirus cases were on rise and it could only be contained through cooperation of general public.

Apart from damaging public healthy, coronavirus infection has also badly impacted commercial activities across the globe and eradication of this contagion was need of the hour to revive routine business, he stressed.