Prominent historian, writer Munawwar Mirza remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Prominent scholar, historian, writer and intellectual Muhammad Munawwar Mirza was remembered on the occasion of his death anniversary.

Born on March 27, 1923, he did his master's degree in urdu, Arabic and Philosophy from the University of Punjab. He started his teaching career in 1953, which continued, to his Government College years until his retirement in 1980.

He was appointed chairman of the Department of Iqbal Studies, Punjab University's Oriental College, Lahore from 1981 to 1985. He was appointed Director of Iqbal academy Pakistan from 1985 to 1988 and then from 1991 to 1993.

Prof. Muhammad Munawwar wrote a large number of books relating to Iqbal studies, the Pakistan movement, Islamic studies, literature and other topics.

He contributed hundreds of articles on various topics, which were published in journals of International repute.

He also translated a number of books from Arabic and English to Urdu, adding he attended a large number of national and international conferences held in Pakistan and abroad. His book relating to the Iqbal studies entitled Iqbal and Quranic Wisdom won the National Presidential Iqbal Award in 1986.

As an acknowledgement of his contributions, Prof. Muhammad Munawwar was awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan.

Professor Muhammad Munawwar Mirza died on February 7, 2000, at the age of 77.