UrduPoint.com

Prominent Historian, Writer Munawwar Mirza Remembered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2023 | 09:46 PM

Prominent historian, writer Munawwar Mirza remembered

Prominent scholar, historian, writer and intellectual Muhammad Munawwar Mirza was remembered on the occasion of his death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Prominent scholar, historian, writer and intellectual Muhammad Munawwar Mirza was remembered on the occasion of his death anniversary.

Born on March 27, 1923, he did his master's degree in urdu, Arabic and Philosophy from the University of Punjab. He started his teaching career in 1953, which continued, to his Government College years until his retirement in 1980.

He was appointed chairman of the Department of Iqbal Studies, Punjab University's Oriental College, Lahore from 1981 to 1985. He was appointed Director of Iqbal academy Pakistan from 1985 to 1988 and then from 1991 to 1993.

Prof. Muhammad Munawwar wrote a large number of books relating to Iqbal studies, the Pakistan movement, Islamic studies, literature and other topics.

He contributed hundreds of articles on various topics, which were published in journals of International repute.

He also translated a number of books from Arabic and English to Urdu, adding he attended a large number of national and international conferences held in Pakistan and abroad. His book relating to the Iqbal studies entitled Iqbal and Quranic Wisdom won the National Presidential Iqbal Award in 1986.

As an acknowledgement of his contributions, Prof. Muhammad Munawwar was awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan.

Professor Muhammad Munawwar Mirza died on February 7, 2000, at the age of 77.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Punjab Died February March From Government Arab

Recent Stories

Fetanyl-Related Deaths in US 'Unacceptably High' D ..

Fetanyl-Related Deaths in US 'Unacceptably High' Despite Recent Decrease - White ..

3 minutes ago
 UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Appoints Greg Hands ..

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Appoints Greg Hands as New Conservative Party Chai ..

3 minutes ago
 Senate Panel directs to remove Deputy Manager NTDC ..

Senate Panel directs to remove Deputy Manager NTDC for country-wide power breakd ..

3 minutes ago
 Millions of vulnerable refugees in Turkey-Syria qu ..

Millions of vulnerable refugees in Turkey-Syria quake zone

57 seconds ago
 12 killed, 15 injured in traffic accident Kohistan ..

12 killed, 15 injured in traffic accident Kohistan

59 seconds ago
 Lavrov Says UN Experts Not Empowered to Investigat ..

Lavrov Says UN Experts Not Empowered to Investigate Wagner's Alleged War Crimes ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.