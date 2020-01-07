Prominent jurist, former chief election commissioner Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim passes away

Prominent jurist and former chief election commissioner Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim passed away in Karachi on Tuesday

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th January, 2020) Prominent jurist and former chief election commissioner Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim passed away in Karachi on Tuesday. Funeral prayer for the former attorney general was offered at Noor Bagh Graveyard, Mewa Shah on Tuesday.

Ebrahim served as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.According to media reports, he was among the likes of Justice S. Anwarul Haq, Justice Maulvi Mushtaq Hussain and Justice Dorab Patel, who refused to take oath under the Provisional Constitutional Order (PCO) drafted by then-army chief General Zia-ul-Haq.

Earlier, Ebrahim had served as the attorney general of Pakistan during Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's government and also appointed governor Sindh.

After Farooq Leghari dismissed former prime minister Benazir Bhutto's government in 1991, he was appointed the Federal law minister in the caretaker setup that took over.In July 2012, he was appointed chief election commissioner by President Zardari after being approved by a parliamentary panel. The May 2013 general elections and the presidential election were held under his watch.