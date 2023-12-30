Open Menu

Prominent Kashmiri Leader Prof. Nazir Ahmed Shawl, Dies At 77 In London

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Prominent Kashmiri leader Prof. Nazir Ahmed Shawl, dies at 77 in London

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl, a 77-year-old luminary in the Kashmir Movement, passed away on Friday in a London hospital after a short illness.

Surrounded by close family, Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl's passing is a profound loss, mourned beyond Jammu & Kashmir's borders. An icon for the state's self-determination cause, his untimely departure is a significant loss for all.

Barrister Abdul Majid Tramboo, paying tribute, said, 'We haven't merely lost a devoted leader; we've lost a genuine family man, and personally, I've lost a true brother. He has departed this world for the eternal abode, yet his courageous legacy endures among us.

Born on October 13, 1946, in Baramulla, Professor Shawl was a versatile individual—a multilingual person, an educator, a poet, a human rights defender, and above all, a family man.

He completed his science degree at Jammu and Kashmir University, pursued post-graduation in Botany at Kashmir University with a specialisation in ecology, and obtained another post-graduate degree in education from Himachal Pradesh University.

Throughout his illustrious career, Professor Shawl has held various roles, including professor and researcher in Botany, field advisor in Sciences, coordinator for the UNICEF-assisted project PECR, member of the board of Undergraduate Studies in Botany at the University of Kashmir, and Chief Test Administrator for Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS-Bombay).

His writings passionately address human rights concerns in different conflict areas, with a particular focus on championing the Kashmir cause and exposing severe human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). Professor Shawl has served as the chief editor of Kashmir Press International, a news agency.

Additionally, he played a key role in establishing a think tank, the South Asia Centre for Peace and Human Rights, where he serves as the chairman.

