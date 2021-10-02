UrduPoint.com

Prominent Leader Of Muslim Conference Joins PTI AJK

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 08:00 PM

Prominent leader of Muslim Conference joins PTI AJK

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Prominent Leader of Muslim Conference Raja Aftab Akram on Saturday joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) along with his thousand of associates.

The joining ceremony was held here at Public Secretariat of PTI AJK, attended by President PTI and Senior Ministers of AJK government Sardar Tanveer Ilyass, Raja Aftab Akram and members of PTI governing Body.

Addressing a joint press conference flanked with Senior Minister Sardar Tanveer Illyas, Raja Aftab Ahmad announced joining PTI and reposed full confidence in its leadership.

Senior Minister AJK Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said Raja Aftab Akram was a big name in Chiroi and with his joining, PTI would become stronger in the constituency.

He paid a glowing tribute to two martyred PTI workers during general elections in LA Kotli-III Chiroi, adding that PTI would take care of the families of those who lost their lives in the general elections.

He said PTI believed in democracy and nobody would be allowed to rig the elections by force. He said Rajput family would not be deprived of their political rights.

Sardar Tanveer assured that PTI would win both the seats in by- elections. He said winning Chiroi seat was quite crucial for PTI as our two workers sacrificed their lives in this constituency.

The senior minister said PTI government would end deprivations of people in AJK. He informed that Zafar Anwar was incharge of PTI campaign in Chiroi for by-election.

